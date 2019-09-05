Packers' Ty Summers: Starting in first opportunity
Summers will enter the starting lineup for Thursday's game in Chicago.
A 2019 seventh-round pick, Summers did everything in his power to endear himself to the coaching staff during the preseason, posting 10 tackles in two of four contests. With Oren Burks still tending to a partially torn pectoral, Summers is getting the first shot to start next to IDP maven Blake Martinez.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...