Summers will enter the starting lineup for Thursday's game in Chicago.

A 2019 seventh-round pick, Summers did everything in his power to endear himself to the coaching staff during the preseason, posting 10 tackles in two of four contests. With Oren Burks still tending to a partially torn pectoral, Summers is getting the first shot to start next to IDP maven Blake Martinez.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week