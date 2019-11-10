Play

Summers left Sunday's game against the Panthers, and is being evaluated for a concussion.

Summers was on the wrong end of a direct head-to-head hit late in the second quarter, and needed help getting to the sideline. He'll need to be cleared from the NFL's independent neurologist in order to return to action. In his stead, Oren Burks is in line to see an uptick in depth linebacker snaps.

