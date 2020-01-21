Play

Summers had four tackles (two solo) in 16 games during 2019.

The rookie seventh-round pick saw action in all 18 games (including postseason) but was limited to special teams during all but one contest. The team's top linebackers Blake Martinez and B.J. Goodson -- are both set to be unrestricted free agents in March, but it still seems unlikely Summers will enter training camp competing for more than a depth role.

