Summers stepped in for an injured Christian Kirksey (shoulder) in Sunday's victory over the Saints and tied for the team lead with nine total tackles.

Summers had never logged a defensive snap until Sunday, but he was pressed into duty after Kirksey left the game and wound up playing the most snaps among the Packers' inside linebackers. Summers will presumably assume Kirksey's spot in the starting lineup -- a position that leads to a lot of tackles in Mike Pettine's defense -- should Kirksey miss more time.