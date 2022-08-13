Davis was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Friday's preseason game against the 49ers.

Davis started Friday's contest and saw a red-zone look from quarterback Jordan Love in the first quarter, but the ball went through his hands and resulted in an interception for the opponent. Davis came on late last season and has made some noise since the offseason began, but in addition to the drop he also had some issues in the blocking department, so that was not the start to the exhibition season he was looking for.