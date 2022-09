Davis was targeted twice and caught two passes for 26 yards in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers.

Davis did not do a lot in the box score, but he did have a 23-yard reception and was the only Packers tight end other than Robert Tonyan to catch a pass. Davis remains behind both Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis on the depth chart, but based on both output and snap counts, he has surpassed fellow tight end Josiah Deguara heading into Week 4.