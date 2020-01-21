Packers' Tyler Ervin: Adds punch to Packers' return game
Ervin played in 10 regular-season games -- six with the Jaguars and four with the Packers -- in 2019 and had one carry for 10 yards and two receptions for 11 yards. He worked primarily on special teams and totaled 16 punt returns for 115 yards and 11 kick returns for 267 yards.
Ervin was released midway through the season after making little impact with the Jaguars, but things clicked when he joined the Packers, and he provided some juice for a team struggling in the return game. He even ran a few plays on offense for Green Bay after doing almost nothing in that department for nearly two seasons. Ervin will be a free agent this offseason, and his late-season work is sure to earn him a look, either in Green Bay or elsewhere.
