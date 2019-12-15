Play

Ervin (hand) returned to Sunday's game against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Ervin suffered the hand injury on his first punt return of the day, but he was able to return after a brief trip to the locker room. Tramon Williams filled in for one return and is being checked for a concussion, so the Packers' depth at the position remains thin.

