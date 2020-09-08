Ervin is listed as the No. 3 running back, alongside AJ Dillon, on the unofficial depth chart released by Green Bay on Monday night.

Ervin is listed behind both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams heading into Week 1, so he's not positioned to factor in much on offense early on. As rookie second-round pick AJ Dillon continues to develop, it wouldn't be a surprise for Ervin to eventually move down to the No. 4 role. The 26-year-old is also notably listed as the Packers' top return man, a role which will provide a value boost in fantasy leagues that award points for special-teams yardage.