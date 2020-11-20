Ervin (ribs) did not participate during the Packers' practice session Thursday.
Ervin was forced to exit Sunday's 24-20 win over Jacksonville during the second quarter, while back-to-back missed practice sessions shed doubt on his Week 11 status. Should the 27-year-old back prove capable of logging some type of practice participation Friday, his chances of suiting up against the Colts surely improve. He recorded just one rush for no yards and one reception for three yards prior to his Week 10 exit, as Jamaal Williams returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list to make an appearance against Jacksonville.
