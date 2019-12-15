Play

Ervin was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hand injury.

Ervin has been a savior for the Packers' punt return, bringing them from negative to positive with 51 return yards in his Packers debut Week 14 against the Redskins. If he's unable to return, Tramon Williams or Chandon Sullivan will take over as the team's punt returner.

