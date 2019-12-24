Play

Ervin had one reception for six yards in Monday's victory over the Vikings.

Ervin saw his first work on offense since making his Packers debut in Week 14, and he recorded his first touch when he received a quick pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a jet sweep. Ervin will remain a depth option on offense but continue serving as the Packers' primary return man.

More News

