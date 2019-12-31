Packers' Tyler Ervin: Gets two touches in Week 17
Ervin had one carry for 10 yards and one reception for five yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions. He also had four kick returns for 89 yards and two punt returns for 17 yards in the game.
Ervin saw his usual work on special teams, and he also played a little more offense in Week 17 with Jamaal Williams (shoulder) inactive, finishing with 17 snaps. Williams is expected back for the playoffs, so while Ervin could still see a snap on offense here or there if the Packers try to take advantage of his speed, he will likely be limited mainly to special-teams work during the postseason.
