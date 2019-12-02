Ervin was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ervin worked as the Jaguars' primary kick returner through the first half of the season but was a healthy scratch in recent weeks before being waived Saturday. Meanwhile, the Packers have struggled on kick returns and are somehow averaging negative-0.9 yards per punt return this season. Previous returner Tremon Smith was waived Monday by Green Bay, paving the way for Ervin to step into the role.