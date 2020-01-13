Ervin had two carries for 25 yards, one kick return for 12 yards, and one punt return for six yards in Sunday's divisional round win over the Seahawks.

Ervin did not record a touch over six games with the Jaguars earlier this season, but he has been used ever so slightly more of offense since joining the Packers, getting the ball five times over four regular-season games and a postseason contest. He will serve as the Packers' primary return man and could again be sprinkled in on offense in next weekend's NFC Championship Game.