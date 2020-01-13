Packers' Tyler Ervin: Involved offensively again
Ervin had two carries for 25 yards, one kick return for 12 yards, and one punt return for six yards in Sunday's divisional round win over the Seahawks.
Ervin did not record a touch over six games with the Jaguars earlier this season, but he has been used ever so slightly more of offense since joining the Packers, getting the ball five times over four regular-season games and a postseason contest. He will serve as the Packers' primary return man and could again be sprinkled in on offense in next weekend's NFC Championship Game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...