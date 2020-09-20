Ervin was placed in concussion protocol during Sunday's game against the Lions, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
It's unclear when Ervin suffered the knock, but he'll need to gain clearance from independent NFL doctors before returning to action. As long as Ervin is sidelined, look for Chandon Sullivan to take over on kick returns and Josh Jackson on punt returns.
More News
-
Packers' Tyler Ervin: Makes plays in Week 1•
-
Packers' Tyler Ervin: Co-third on first depth chart•
-
Packers' Tyler Ervin: Rejoins Green Bay•
-
Packers' Tyler Ervin: Adds punch to Packers' return game•
-
Packers' Tyler Ervin: Involved offensively again•
-
Packers' Tyler Ervin: Gets two touches in Week 17•