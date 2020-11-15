Ervin is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a rib injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Ervin had one carry for zero yards, one catch for three yards and returned one kickoff for five yards before exiting during the second quarter. Chandon Sullivan and Josh Jackson could see action on returns during his absence, but the Packers could look elsewhere since the pair are filling in as the team's top cornerbacks this week.