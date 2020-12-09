Ervin is expected to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury during Sunday's 30-16 win over the Eagles, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 27-year-old missed the previous two games with a rib injury and played only eight total snaps before sustaining the foot injury Sunday. Ervin could be sidelined for a month, so a move to injured reserve would make sense to free up a roster spot. Tavon Austin could handle return duties and work in a gadget role while Ervin is unavailable.