Ervin (wrist/ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
This marks an improvement in Ervin's condition, as the 27-year-old didn't practice at all last week. If he manages to stay on the practice field all week, Ervin stands a good chance to play Sunday against the Bears.
