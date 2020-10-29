Ervin (wrist) was limited during the Packers' practice session Thursday.
Ervin has been unavailable for game action since Oct. 5, after re-emerging on the injury report with a wrist issue following the Packers' Week 5 bye. He had accumulated just 69 scrimmage yards on nine offensive touches prior to the injury, though Ervin was heavily involved in the special-teams realm with 10 combined punt-return and kick-return attempts over the first quarter of the regular season. Back-to-back limited sessions indicate Ervay may be activated in the near future, as he's been unable to piece together consecutive practices since suffering the injury.