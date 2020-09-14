Ervin had three carries for 38 yards and one reception for six yards in Sunday's victory over the Vikings. He also added 18 yards on a kick return.

Ervin was on the field for just 14 offensive snaps Sunday, but the Packers made a point to get him the ball when he was out there, and he responded by averaging over a first down per touch. He is something of a gadget player, but he has shown playmaking skills -- both on offense and special teams -- since joining the team midway through last season, and he figures to continue seeing a few chances each week to put them on display.