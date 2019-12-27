Ervin could see added snaps on offense Sunday against the Lions with No. 2 back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) listed as doubtful for the contest, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams has averaged 10.4 touches over his 14 games this season, but rather than tapping a one-for-one replacement for him, coach Matt LaFleur may just choose to lean more heavily on lead back Aaron Jones. Any backfield snaps that don't go to Jones will fall to rookie Dexter Williams or the 5-foot-10, 192-pound Ervin, who has typically operated as more of a gadget option on offense during his time in the NFL with the Texans, Jaguars and Packers. Unless Jones suffers a mid-game injury, however, don't expect Ervin to see enough touches to generate a useful fantasy line.