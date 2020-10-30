Ervin (wrist) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Ervin practiced on a limited basis all week, giving him a chance to suit up for the first time since Week 4. If Ervin plays, he could take back kick return and punt return duties from Chandon Sullivan and Josh Jackson, respectively.
