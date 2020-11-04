Ervin (wrist) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game in San Francisco.
With Jamaal Williams (not injury related) and AJ Dillon (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Aaron Jones (calf) questionable for this contest, Ervin is the Packers running back that has logged the most time on the field this season. In his five appearances, Ervin has turned 10 touches into 76 yards. Meanwhile, practice-squad call-up Dexter Williams worked on special teams in his only appearance of the season Week 7. If Jones is active Thursday, Ervin likely will be used as a change-of-pace option, but otherwise he could be poised for a season-high snap count.
