Ervin signed a one-year, $1.047 million contract with the Packers on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ervin was claimed off waivers from Jacksonville in early December and appeared in the final four regular season games for Green Bay, rushing once for 10 yards and catching two passes for 11 yards while returning six kicks for 160 yards and 11 punts for 106 yards. The Packers' return game was abysmal prior to his arrival, so it's not a major surprise to see the team wanting him back in 2020, likely in a similarly specialized role.

