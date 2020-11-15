Ervin (ribs) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The 27-year-old back was forced to exit during the second quarter of Sunday's cross-conference tilt, and his confirmed absence for the remainder of the day elevates Chandon Sullivan and Josh Jackson to more critical roles on returns. Ervin got involved on the offensive side with one carry and one catch for a total of three scrimmage yards prior to his exit, but now the Packers will be left with just Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams as available backs.