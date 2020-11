Ervin (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Colts, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Ervin left last week's win over the Jaguars in the first half and didn't return, and now he's poised to miss his third game of the year. The 27-year-old functions in a gadget role and often handles return duties, too, and his absence leaves just Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in the Packers' backfield for Week 11.