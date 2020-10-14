Ervin (wrist) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Ervin has been a gadget for the Packers' offense, recording 43 yards on four carries and reeling in five passes for 26 yards through the first four games while also contributing as a kick and punt returner. He's trending in the wrong direction with a DNP to start the week, but he has two more practices to get on the field. If he can't play Sunday versus the Buccaneers, expect Chandon Sullivan and Josh Jackson to contribute in the return game.