Ervin (wrist/ribs) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bears.
Ervin made progress through his wrist and rib injuries by maintaining limited listings on each practice report this week. Still, the Packers will err on the side of caution and keep him on the sideline. While most of his gadget-like plays on offense will go to a variety of skill-position players, Ervin's return duties likely will be split between Chandon Sullivan (kickoffs) and Darrius Shepherd (punts).
More News
-
Packers' Tyler Ervin: Limited during Wednesday's session•
-
Packers' Tyler Ervin: Set to sit out Sunday•
-
Packers' Tyler Ervin: DNP for second straight day•
-
Packers' Tyler Ervin: Starts week with missed practice•
-
Packers' Tyler Ervin: Ruled out for remainder of day•
-
Packers' Tyler Ervin: Leaves with rib injury•