Ervin (wrist/ribs) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Bears.

Ervin made progress through his wrist and rib injuries by maintaining limited listings on each practice report this week. Still, the Packers will err on the side of caution and keep him on the sideline. While most of his gadget-like plays on offense will go to a variety of skill-position players, Ervin's return duties likely will be split between Chandon Sullivan (kickoffs) and Darrius Shepherd (punts).

More News