Ervin (wrist) won't play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Ervin doesn't play much on offense, but his presence will be missed on special teams, as he usually returns both kickoffs and punts. In Ervin's absence, Chandon Sullivan and Josh Jackson are projected to take on returning duties on kicks and punts, respectively.
