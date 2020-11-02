Ervin (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
The 27-year-old was questionable for Sunday's contest due to the wrist issue, but he played his usual flex role and caught one of three targets for seven yards. Ervin doesn't appear to have aggravated the injury, so he seems likely to progress and be available for Thursday's game at San Francisco.
