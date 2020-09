Ervin had one carry for five yards and two receptions for eight yards in Sunday's victory over the Saints.

Ervin showed no effects of the head injury he suffered in Week 2 and finished second among Packers running backs in snaps. While he was on the field more than fellow backup Jamaal Williams, the latter remains the No. 2 option in the backfield behind Aaron Jones. Ervin should continue getting a few chances to make plays on a weekly basis, though.