Ervin (wrist) is active for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.
The 27-year-old running back entered Sunday morning with a questionable designation after sitting out Green Bay's previous two games with a wrist injury. Ervin was able to get involved as a limited practice participant throughout the week, and he's shown enough to the team's training staff to get the active nod for Week 8.
