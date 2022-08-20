Goodson had 10 carries for 42 yards and one reception for 10 yards in Friday's exhibition contest against the Saints.

After starting the preseason opener Goodson worked behind Patrick Taylor on Friday, but the former wound up with more touches and yards from scrimmage and also showed a bit more burst. Unless fellow running back Kylin Hill (knee) returns to action in the next week or so, either Goodson or Taylor will open the season as the third option in the Packers' backfield, and it's a tight race with one audition to go.