Goodson had seven carries for 28 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs. He also caught five passes for 26 yards and returned two kicks for 27 yards.

Goodson was held in check on most of his 12 touches in the Packers' final exhibition contest, but he did score on an impressive 24-yard run early in the second quarter. With 167 yards from scrimmage over the last three weeks, the undrafted rookie has done just about all he could have done to earn a roster spot. The Packers could still elect to keep Patrick Taylor as the third running back, but Goodson was the more impressive of the two during the preseason.