Goodson exited Friday's game against the Bengals due to a shoulder injury.

There is no word on whether Goodson is available to return, but expect the Packers to exercise caution. He had tallied two yards and one touchdown on three carries prior to sustaining the injury. With Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon presumably done for the game, and Lew Nichols not active, that leaves three running backs available for Green Bay for the remainder of the preseason contest.