Goodson was spotted in a sling during Sunday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Goodson left Friday's preseason opener with a shoulder injury, and it appears he'll miss some time. With Lew Nichols (shoulder) also sidelined, Patrick Taylor has a clear path at winning the No. 3 spot behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, though the Packers kept only two running backs on their Week 1 roster last year.