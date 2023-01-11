Goodson signed a reserve/future contract with the Packers on Tuesday.
Goodson joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. Wound up competing for the team's No. 3 running spot during the preseason, but he was eventually waived in late August before quickly re-joining via the practice squad. Goodson was bumped up to the active roster for the Week 17 win over Minnesota, though he never saw the field against the Vikings. The 22-year-old is now set to compete with Patrick Taylor for a depth role this offseason.