Goodson had 12 carries for 37 yards and two receptions for 24 yards in Friday's preseason opener against the 49ers. He also returned a kick for 19 yards.

Goodson did not run for more than seven yards on any of his 12 attempts, but he ripped off 23 yards on a screen pass in the first quarter and finished the night with a team-high 14 touches. With fellow running back Kylin Hill (knee) still on the PUP list, the third running back spot on the Packers' depth chart is up for grabs, and Goodson has done enough to challenge Patrick Taylor for that spot.