Lancaster had two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over Carolina.

Lancaster now has 1.5 sacks in the last two games after going sackless through the first eight contests of the year. The 25-year-old continues to start at defensive end for the Packers, but he rarely plays even half of the defensive snaps with the team using a heavy rotation behind Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry on the defensive line.

