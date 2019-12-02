Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Dealing with neck issue
Lancaster didn't return to Sunday's game against the Redskins after suffering a neck injury, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Lancaster managed to log 23 defensive snaps and notch a solo tackle before leaving the contest. Rookie Kingsley Keke was the main beneficiary of Lancaster's absence, as he played a season-high 15 defensive snaps while Montravius Adams recorded just six. The Packers will monitor Lancaster's practices during the upcoming week leading up to this Sunday's contests against the Redskins, otherwise, there may be an open battle between Adams and Keke for a starting role.
