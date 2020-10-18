Lancaster (shoulder) will not return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Tyler Lancaster was ruled out to begin the third quarter. In his stead, Montravius Adams and Kingsley Keke stand to continue handle increased defensive snaps.
