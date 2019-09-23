Lancaster started at defensive end and racked up seven tackles (two solo) in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.

Lancaster moved into the starting lineup in place of the injured Montravius Adams (shoulder) and made his presence felt. Lancaster is mainly a rotational defensive lineman for the Packers, but he has shown a knack for making stops when given the opportunity, piling up 27 tackles (16 solo) in six career starts.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories