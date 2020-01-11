Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Officially questionable
Lancaster is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks due to an illness.
Lancaster was a non-participant at back-to-back practices to close out the week. His status for Sunday will presumably depend on if he is feeling any better. Some combination of Montravius Adams and Kingsley Keke would replace him at defensive end if he is unable to get the green light.
More News
-
Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Practices as full participant•
-
Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Dealing with neck issue•
-
Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Adds to sack total•
-
Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Fills in on defensive line•
-
Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Returns healthy•
-
Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Stout against run late in season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...