Lancaster made four tackles (one solo) in Monday's 30-16 win over the Falcons.
Lancaster logged 50 percent of the defensive snaps Monday, and he's been a consistent contributor all season with at least a 44 percent snap share in each game. There's a bit of rotation on the defensive line that will be disrupted once Kenny Clark (groin) returns, which looks likely in Week 6 against the Buccaneers. Still, Lancaster should see plenty of reps even when Clark returns.
