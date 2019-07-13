Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Returns healthy
Lancaster (elbow) participated in Green Bay's June minicamp, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Lancaster sustained the elbow injury in Week 17 of last season, but seems to have made a full recovery. The 24-year-old recorded 26 tackles (19 solo) over 12 games in a rotational role for the Packers in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Ball Deep Sleepers
Heath Cummings gives you 10 Best Ball sleepers for 2019.
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
FSGA Experts League draft walkthrough
Ben Gretch walks you through his strategy and results for a recent experts draft
-
Melvin Gordon holdout a problem
Melvin Gordon threatens to hold out from Chargers training camp, making him a risky first-round...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, best targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Why I was wrong to doubt Damien Williams
Jamey Eisenberg originally had Damien Williams as a bust candidate earlier this offseason....