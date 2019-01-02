Packers' Tyler Lancaster: Stout against run late in season
Lancaster (elbow) made 25 tackles (19 solo) over 12 games with the Packers in his rookie season.
Lancaster went undrafted last year, but the Packers may have unearthed a gem, as Lancaster led all inside defenders over the last six weeks of the season with 17 stops against the run, according to Pro Football Focus. The extent of his elbow injury is uncertain, so it remains to be seen just when he will be back at 100 percent.
