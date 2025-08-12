The Packers signed Davis-Price on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Packers are dealing with injuries in their backfield, as all of MarShawn Lloyd (groin), Emanuel Wilson (knee) and Israel Abanikanda (hamstring) are banged up in some fashion. Davis-Price was a third-round pick by the 49ers back in 2022, but he's appeared in just eight career regular-season contests, rushing 43 times for 127 scoreless yards, averaging an underwhelming 3.0 yards per carry. He's a roster long shot in Green Bay.