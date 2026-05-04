Taylor (knee) is signing a contract with the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports Monday.

Taylor last saw game action in Week 14 of the 2025 campaign for the Jets, with whom he made four starts in the second season of his two-year, $12 million contract prior to sustaining a knee injury. The 36-year-old quarterback has since recovered from that injury and slots in as the favorite to back up Jordan Love in a Packers quarterback room that also includes Desmond Ridder, Kyle McCord and Kyron Drones.