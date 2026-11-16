Taylor completed one of two pass attempts for three yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Vikings.

Down 20 points with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and with starting quarterback Jordan Love having already taken eight sacks on the afternoon, the Packers opted to turn to Taylor to direct the offense for their final possession of the day. All three of Taylor's appearances on the season have now come late in blowout wins or losses, and his opportunities are likely to remain limited to garbage-time situations so long as Love is healthy.